Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LNVGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

LNVGY opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Further Reading

