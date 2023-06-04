Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.49. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,578.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,578.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,470 over the last 90 days. 50.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

