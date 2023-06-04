Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.74-$11.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.44-$9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $365.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.03 and its 200 day moving average is $337.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.22.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. STF Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

