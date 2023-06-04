Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MPC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

