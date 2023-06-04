MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 910.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,462 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.75% of MarketAxess worth $78,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketAxess Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $281.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

