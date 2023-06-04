MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $116.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -660.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $106.08.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 49.8% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,417,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MasTec by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,673,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

