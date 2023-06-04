Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is AXS Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.73. 2,501,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

