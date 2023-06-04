MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDXH. William Blair assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MDxHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

MDxHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.35). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 193.40% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MDxHealth during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDxHealth by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 323,920 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,873,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

