Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 185,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 12,413,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,281,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

