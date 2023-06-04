MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 30th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.19.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
