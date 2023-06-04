MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 30th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

