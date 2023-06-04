Mirova Acquires 13,177 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirova lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.0% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of IFF traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.05. 1,599,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,294. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10.
International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.