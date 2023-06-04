Mirova Acquires 13,177 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirova lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.0% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.05. 1,599,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,294. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

