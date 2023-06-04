Mirova Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mirova boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 0.7% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,112. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.73. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.