Mirova Buys 10,686 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirova boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.7% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 3.8 %

General Motors stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,316,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,813,145. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.