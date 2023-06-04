Mirova Buys 11,626 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mirova increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 687,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

