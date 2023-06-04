Mirova Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mirova lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.22.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $37.09 on Friday, reaching $365.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,317,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,573. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.