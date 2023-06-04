Mirova Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirova lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 598,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,116,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,692,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.73. 2,501,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.10. The firm has a market cap of $354.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

