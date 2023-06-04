Mirova Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mirova boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,604 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.24. 1,385,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

