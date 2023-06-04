Mirova Grows Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mirova increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 5.0 %

TTEK traded up $7.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.14. 557,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $145.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.