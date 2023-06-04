Mirova Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 274,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,369. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

