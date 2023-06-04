Mirova Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mirova raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. 6,024,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,039. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

