Mirova Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirova grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,026,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.