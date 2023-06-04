Mirova Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mirova lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edison International Price Performance

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX remained flat at $66.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.