Mirova Lowers Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mirova cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,269 shares of company stock valued at $631,204. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. 2,166,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,355. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

See Also

