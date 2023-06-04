Mirova Lowers Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,539,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,269 shares of company stock valued at $631,204. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.