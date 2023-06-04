Mirova Raises Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mirova grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.06. 619,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,694. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.83 and a 200-day moving average of $301.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.