Mirova Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mirova raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744,943 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 24,603,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,795,992. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

