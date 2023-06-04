Mirova Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirova lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.10. The company had a trading volume of 469,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.60. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.