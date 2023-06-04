Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.26

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and traded as low as $28.52. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 468 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

