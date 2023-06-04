Mizuho Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.97.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.74. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.