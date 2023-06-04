Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Monero has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $149.23 or 0.00551653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $52.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,050.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00352206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00425500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,287,498 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

