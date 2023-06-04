MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.43-$0.46 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Up 28.0 %

MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.29 and its 200-day moving average is $214.92. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $397.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.17.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

