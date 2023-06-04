MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $388.00 million-$392.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.59 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.42-$1.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.17.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.29 and its 200-day moving average is $214.92. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $397.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,174,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $147,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

