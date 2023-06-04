Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,831 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,000,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.97.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,506. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,549 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

