Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Reduced by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,831 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.48. 4,240,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,506. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

