Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,007 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $119,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Moody’s stock opened at $326.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.82. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

