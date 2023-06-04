Morgan Stanley Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $80.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 107.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 121.6% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 140.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

