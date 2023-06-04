Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Lowered by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 2,196,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

