NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

