NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
NanoViricides stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
