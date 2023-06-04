Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $47,409.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00131267 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039591 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00022182 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,286,030 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.