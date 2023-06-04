nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.47 million. nCino also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

nCino Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.33. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087 in the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

