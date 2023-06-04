Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NEPT stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 125.83%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
