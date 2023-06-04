Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NEPT stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 125.83%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.