Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Shelton Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.1% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Netflix by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.47. 5,902,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.52. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $407.52. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.72.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

