Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Cut by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

NFLX stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $400.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $407.52. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.