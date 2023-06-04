NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Mirova

Mirova raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.9% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. 7,175,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,596. The company has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

