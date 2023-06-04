NFT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $53.98 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $753,277.02 and $53.98 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,060.43 or 1.00062640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02061398 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

