NN Group (NNGRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.7848 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. NN Group has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Featured Articles

