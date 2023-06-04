Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 928,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,613,000 after buying an additional 156,098 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,411,000 after buying an additional 53,060 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,028,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,280,000 after buying an additional 114,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.2 %

PNC stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.