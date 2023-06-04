Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.