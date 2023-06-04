Northwest Bancshares Inc. Invests $220,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $313.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

