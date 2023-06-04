Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 26,581 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,581 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in 3M by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,646,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,457,000 after buying an additional 235,344 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 856,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,701,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

